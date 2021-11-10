Thank you for your service | Veterans Day events and freebies

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Companies are honoring veterans this year with several deals discounts and freebies.

Many promotions apply to both veteran and active-duty service members

EVENTS

NKU: Vietnam Veteran Bob Barth will host a poetry reading session on Nov. 11.

Flag raising and wreath-laying ceremony near Steely Library and Founders Hall at 2 p.m.

Fairfield Township: Veterans Day Program at Heroes Park on Nov. 11 at 11:30 a.m.

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati: Free breakfast will be offered for veterans from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A ceremony will follow after breakfast and a patriotic concert by the Pete Wagner Band will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

DEALS AND FREEBIES

Bob Evans: Any veteran or active-duty military guests can get a free meal from one of their seven farm-fresh breakfast, lunch and dinner select dishes.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of boneless wings and fries.

Cincinnati Museum Center: Free admission for Veterans, retired and active military Nov. 11.

Cincinnati Zoo: Active and retired military personnel will get free admission Thursday, Nov. 11.

Denny’s: Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. to noon, active and inactive military personnel are invited nationwide to participate in Build Your Own Grand Slam

Gold Star Chili: Offering all veterans and active-duty military a free 3-Way and drink.

Graeter’s Ice Cream: Free sundae to all Veterans and those serving in the US Military on November 11.

Great Clips: Veterans and active military members can visit a salon and receive a free haircut on Nov. 11 or a free haircut card.

IHOP: All active-duty military and veterans can eat free Red, White, and Blue pancakes on Thursday, Nov. 11 until 7 p.m.

IKEA: Offering free meals to veterans from Wed., Nov. 10 to Friday, Nov. 12.

Mike’s Carwash: Free Basic Washes to Veterans and active military personnel on Thursday, Nov. 11.

McDonald’s: Veterans and active-duty service members can receive a free meal with a choice of sandwich, drink, and a side.

Red Lobster: Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free appetizer or dessert on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Wendy’s: Free breakfast combo with a valid military ID or Veterans Advantage card on Nov. 11.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.