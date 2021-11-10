Contests
Thank you for your service | Veterans Day events and freebies

Thursday is Veterans Day, and plenty of businesses and restaurants around the country are...
Thursday is Veterans Day, and plenty of businesses and restaurants around the country are taking time to honor veterans with special deals and discounts.(KWTX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Companies are honoring veterans this year with several deals discounts and freebies.

Many promotions apply to both veteran and active-duty service members

EVENTS

NKU: Vietnam Veteran Bob Barth will host a poetry reading session on Nov. 11.

Flag raising and wreath-laying ceremony near Steely Library and Founders Hall at 2 p.m.

Fairfield Township: Veterans Day Program at Heroes Park on Nov. 11 at 11:30 a.m.

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati: Free breakfast will be offered for veterans from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A ceremony will follow after breakfast and a patriotic concert by the Pete Wagner Band will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

DEALS AND FREEBIES

Bob Evans: Any veteran or active-duty military guests can get a free meal from one of their seven farm-fresh breakfast, lunch and dinner select dishes.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of boneless wings and fries.

Cincinnati Museum Center: Free admission for Veterans, retired and active military Nov. 11.

Cincinnati Zoo: Active and retired military personnel will get free admission Thursday, Nov. 11.

Denny’s: Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. to noon, active and inactive military personnel are invited nationwide to participate in Build Your Own Grand Slam

Gold Star Chili: Offering all veterans and active-duty military a free 3-Way and drink.

Graeter’s Ice Cream: Free sundae to all Veterans and those serving in the US Military on November 11.

Great Clips: Veterans and active military members can visit a salon and receive a free haircut on Nov. 11 or a free haircut card.

IHOP: All active-duty military and veterans can eat free Red, White, and Blue pancakes on Thursday, Nov. 11 until 7 p.m.

IKEA: Offering free meals to veterans from Wed., Nov. 10 to Friday, Nov. 12.

Mike’s Carwash: Free Basic Washes to Veterans and active military personnel on Thursday, Nov. 11.

McDonald’s: Veterans and active-duty service members can receive a free meal with a choice of sandwich, drink, and a side.

Red Lobster: Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free appetizer or dessert on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Wendy’s: Free breakfast combo with a valid military ID or Veterans Advantage card on Nov. 11.

