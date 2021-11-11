Contests
Cincinnati company raising money for Indiana Marine injured in Kabul airport attack

Kelsee Lainhart
Kelsee Lainhart(Marine Corps Recruiting Cincinnati)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cincinnati company has launched a fundraiser to help a Dearborn County Marine who was injured during an airport attack while on duty in Kabul, Afghanistan in August.

Marine Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart suffered a severe traumatic injury to her spinal cord, rendering her permanently paralyzed.

“We are asking you to donate to our fundraiser for Corporal Lainhart because she needs our support now more than ever to cover expenses for the long road of rehabilitation and recovery ahead of her,” Basco Shower Enclosures said.

Basco will contribute a percentage of each donation and said 100% of the amount raised will go to Kelsee and her family.

You can make a donation through Venmo @Basco-Showers or mail a check to Basco Manufacturing Company, 7201 Snider Road, Mason, Ohio 45040.

There is also a GoFundMe page set up to help with her recovery.

“After watching our daughter, our Marine, struggle for the last 77 days to fight to get better....she deserves for Americans to come together and help. This girl deserves the world for her sacrifice,” Lainhart’s mother posted to Facebook.

Lainhart was moved to a hospital in Chicago after spending time at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C.

