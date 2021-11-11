Cincinnati police investigate stabbing reported in front of church

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a stabbing reported in front of an Over-the-Rhine church overnight.

A 45-year-old man told police he was standing in front of Old St. Mary’s Church on East 13th Street when an unknown suspect stabbed him multiple times about 12:30 a.m., according to CPD.

The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a private vehicle.

His condition was not immediately available.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a felonious assault.

