Cincinnati police investigate stabbing reported in front of church
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a stabbing reported in front of an Over-the-Rhine church overnight.
A 45-year-old man told police he was standing in front of Old St. Mary’s Church on East 13th Street when an unknown suspect stabbed him multiple times about 12:30 a.m., according to CPD.
The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a private vehicle.
His condition was not immediately available.
Police say they are investigating the incident as a felonious assault.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and our digital platforms.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.