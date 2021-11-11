Family displaced in Cincinnati fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fire displaced a Spring Grove Village family and caused nearly $70,000 in damage to an apartment building early Thursday, fire officials say.

No injuries were reported when flames broke out in the 5600 block of Winton Road about 1:30 a.m., according to Cincinnati District 3 Fire Chief Nicnolas Caliguri.

Sixty-five firefighters in all wound up responding to the initial report of smoke coming from under a door with the fire alarm sounding in a four-story apartment building, he said.

Firefighters found an active, working fire in an apartment on the second floor of the large, 15-unit building.

They brought the fire under control within 15 minutes.

Several tenants were instructed to stay in their apartments on floors above the fire, while firefighters assisted residents from the fire floor and the floor below.

Fire and water damage was confined to a single apartment, but there was smoke damage throughout the second floor and interior stairwell.

The tenants of the apartment of origin have not been located.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

