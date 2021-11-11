Family shattered over loss of Northside shooting victim: ‘This city loved my son’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man shot in Northside on Sunday has died, according to family members.

The shooting happened around 1:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of Casey Drive, Cincinnati police say.

Officers found 34-year-old Antwan Morris with a gunshot wound at the scene. First responders took him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Antwan died Wednesday evening.

“Why would you take my brother from me?” Kelly Morris, Atwan’s sister, wondered through tears moments after his death.

“He didn’t deserve this,” Antwan’s mother, Tracy Morris, said crying. “His children don’t deserve not to have a father.”

Antwan is remembered as a father but also a brother, a son, a cousin and a friend. Kelly describes him as the life of the party, a dedicated Bengals fan... a man who loved his city and was beloved by it.

He was also a skilled handyman who had his own business.

“He built a house for my autistic son in my backyard,” Kelly said, “and now it won’t be finished because he’s gone.”

The family says Antwan was shot while replacing locks at a woman’s house in Northside.

“Some way, this man came, and he and my brother had an altercation,” Kelly said, “and he shot my brother in the stomach.”

Antwan fought hard during the ensuing days in the hospital.

“They amputated his leg three times. Then his lungs collapsed. Then his liver went dead. Then his kidneys failed,” Kelly said.

I'm told Antwan owned his own business, loved children, and was a big Bengals fan.



Antwan's relatives say the suspect in his case is still out there. Those details.. also on @FOX19 at 10. https://t.co/UOtp1bPPhE — Jessica Schmidt (@JSchmidtTV) November 11, 2021

Prior to Antwan’s death, Cincinnati police issued an arrest warrant for Arthur Smith on charges of felonious assault and possessing weapons under disability.

The police report lists Smith as the suspect in the shooting that killed Antwan. It isn’t clear whether the charges have been upgraded following Antwan’s death.

Smith should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Anyone with information about Smith or the shooting is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040. You can remain anonymous.

Arthur Smith wanted poster (Cincinnati Police Department)

On Thursday, Morris’ family and friends held a vigil to honor and remember him.

Family holds vigil for shooting victim

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.