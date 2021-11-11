Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Rain and storms today

Gusty winds, thunder & rain today
By Olga Breese
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day with rain arriving in time to slow the evening commute. Rain chances and storm chances increase after noon and continue until 8 o’clock tonight. This afternoon will be mild and wet as scattered showers arrive. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph.

All rain will end long before dawn Friday. Friday is the day of transition with a few spotty light showers afternoon and evening. A few locations Friday evening and overnight could see a few wet snowflakes. A few additional flakes could fall Saturday night into Sunday morning then Sunday night into Monday morning.

High temperatures over the weekend and on Monday will be in the 40s and lows each morning will drop to the low 30s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school said she died "unexpectedly."
NKY elementary school teacher, mother dies unexpectedly
‘What is.. Louisville?’ Jeopardy contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
‘Jeopardy’ contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
Sister loses another brother to gun violence in South Fairmount shooting
Sister devastated after losing teenage brother in South Fairmount shooting
A Cincinnati Bengals fan is seen in the stands during the first half of an NFL football game...
Bengals fans step up to support one of their own
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking

Latest News

Olga Breese's Morning & Midday Forecast
Olga Breese's Morning & Midday Forecast
A cold front will bring us steady rain, gusty wind, and isolated thunderstorms.
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Heavy rain for evening commute, snow possible this weekend
Frank Marzullo
First Alert Weather Day: Thursday
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Thursday: First Alert Weather Day, Rain for the PM Commute