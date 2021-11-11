First Alert Weather Day: Rain and storms today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day with rain arriving in time to slow the evening commute. Rain chances and storm chances increase after noon and continue until 8 o’clock tonight. This afternoon will be mild and wet as scattered showers arrive. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph.

All rain will end long before dawn Friday. Friday is the day of transition with a few spotty light showers afternoon and evening. A few locations Friday evening and overnight could see a few wet snowflakes. A few additional flakes could fall Saturday night into Sunday morning then Sunday night into Monday morning.

High temperatures over the weekend and on Monday will be in the 40s and lows each morning will drop to the low 30s.

