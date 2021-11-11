First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Heavy rain for evening commute, snow possible this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Be prepared for heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few claps of thunder during your evening commute.

Friday will be a day of transition with a few spotty light showers in the afternoon and evening.

A cold front will bring us steady rain, gusty wind, and isolated thunderstorms. (FOX19 NOW)

A few areas could see a few wet snowflakes Friday evening and overnight.

Additional flakes could fall Saturday night into Sunday morning and Sunday night into Monday morning mixed, along with chilly rain showers.

Snow showers ? First flakes of the season on Sunday afternoon. Roads just wet and nothing sticking, some chilly showers do look to mix with some wet snowflakes Sunday afternoon and evening. This will NOT be a big deal! Layer up as highs will reach the low 40's. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Y44kduQDWH — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) November 10, 2021

High temperatures over the weekend and Monday will be in the low 40s.

Expect morning lows in the mid-30s.

