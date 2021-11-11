Contests
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Heavy rain for evening commute, snow possible this weekend

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Be prepared for heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few claps of thunder during your evening commute.

Friday will be a day of transition with a few spotty light showers in the afternoon and evening.

A cold front will bring us steady rain, gusty wind, and isolated thunderstorms.(FOX19 NOW)

A few areas could see a few wet snowflakes Friday evening and overnight.

Additional flakes could fall Saturday night into Sunday morning and Sunday night into Monday morning mixed, along with chilly rain showers.

High temperatures over the weekend and Monday will be in the low 40s.

Expect morning lows in the mid-30s.

