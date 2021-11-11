Food desert no more: Lower Price Hill celebrates opening of grocery store

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After nearly three years of being without a grocery store, residents of Lower Price Hill now have one within walking distance.

It’s a triumph for this neighborhood hutched in a furrow of dense Italianate buildings at the base of Price Hill.

Meiser’s Fresh Grocery and Deli opened in the heart of the neighborhood on Thursday.

The store is stocked with donated items that can be sold at reduced prices. The fruits and vegetables are free.

Meiser’s opening satisfies a priority need for Lower Price Hill residents who spent years without a reliable source of groceries, something most communities take for granted.

“We have a pantry down the street,” said resident Felicia Dowdy, “but it’s not open all the time. So we have to come to a store, and we have to use the bus stop.”

The bus trip is $4 for an all-day pass. That adds up, particularly on the ledger of low-income earners. So does the amount of time grocery shopping takes to accomplish, not to mention the hardship of lugging a few days’ or a week’s worth of food in plastic grocery bags.

Now things are different. “People can just come to the store and we can buy what we need,” said Dowdy.

It’s just one sign that life in this small Cincinnati neighborhood of barely more than a thousand is on the upswing.

Another is the ongoing construction on a $15.2 million affordable housing development that will bring to Lower Price Hill 16 units of newly constructed housing and 47 renovated apartments across 10 existing buildings.

The project broke ground in August.

A few weeks ago, we broke ground on a new affordable housing project in Lower Price Hill. This project was developed by... Posted by Platte Architecture + Design on Monday, September 13, 2021

Marrisha Davis, one of Meiser’s employees, says this is what happens when the community comes together and acts collectively.

“If you have the right people, the right words, the group, it can be successful,” she said. “But you can’t look for it to happen automatically. You have to take in the days, the weeks, the months, and when it happens, this is what you get.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.