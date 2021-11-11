Contests
Hamilton community mourning tragic death of middle-school teacher

Jennifer Williams was a science teacher in Hamilton City Schools for seven years.
Hamilton City Schools' Jennifer Williams died this week after seven years as a science teacher at Wilson Middle School.
Hamilton City Schools' Jennifer Williams died this week after seven years as a science teacher at Wilson Middle School.(WAVE 3 News)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton School District on Thursday announced the death of teacher Jennifer Williams.

Williams was a science teacher at Wilson Middle School. She had been with the district for seven years.

Principal Kristin Yordy notified parents of Williams’ “tragic passing” in a press release.

“During her career in Hamilton City Schools,” Yordy said, “Jennifer has positively impacted thousands of students, and she will be sorely missed. Her love for the students she taught and the Hamilton City School District was evident daily.

“The Hamilton City School District and Wilson Middle School community send our thoughts and condolences to the family.”

Yordy did not specify a cause of death.

A crisis intervention team will be available for students and staff at the school.

The Hamilton City School District regrets informing you about Wilson Middle School teacher Jennifer Williams's tragic...

Posted by Hamilton City School District on Thursday, November 11, 2021

