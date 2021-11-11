Metro increasing pay, benefits to recruit more drivers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Metro said they are increasing pay and benefits in an effort to recruit more drivers.

They will be holding a career fair on Saturday, Nov. 13 in Queensgate and are also offering a signing bonus.

Paid training at $18 per hour, which includes CDL training and reimbursement for CDL licensing fees

Once trained, a starting wage of $19.55 per hour

$2,000 signing bonus upon completion of training and 95-day probationary period

Potential to earn up to $27 per hour within first five years

The carrier fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1401 Bank Street.

Interested applicants are encouraged to submit an application online prior to attending the career fair.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.