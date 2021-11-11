Contests
Mother not giving up hope on finding driver that put teenage son in coma

By Amber Jayanth
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother is refusing to give up on finding the driver who hit her 13-year-old son, putting him in a coma exactly one year ago.

Jamarion Washington, 13, remains in a coma at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Gilpin Avenue in Evanston on Nov. 11, 2020.

“He was going to his aunt’s house, and an hour passed, and I did not hear from Jamarion, and I started freaking out, and I went to see if I seen him and that’s when,” recalls Jamellah Long, Washington’s mother.

It was then that Long found out her son, who was 12 at the time, was hit by a car.

Long says her son was so frightened that he had a heart attack and lost oxygen to his brain, which caused the most serious injuries.

“The doctors don’t think that he’s going to wake up,” Long explained. “They really didn’t think he was going to make it this far, but God has the last say so, and I have a lot of faith, so I don’t give up.”

Long also is not giving up on finding the driver who hit Washington.

Cincinnati police said they have followed up on several leads that did not pan out, but it is still an active investigation.

Long is now pleading for the driver to do the right thing.

“It’s just mind bothering to me, it’s disgusting that we have humans out there who do not care about human lives, and this is a child, an innocent child,” Long said. “My son has not done nothing to anyone. He is an angel. He did not deserve this, and I’ve been fighting for a year to get some type of justice and peace.”

If you have information about who hit Washington, call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

