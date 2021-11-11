Contests
No-show wedding florist accused of scamming Ohio brides arrested, jail records show

Desiree Pace, owner of Flowers by Des, was arrested for failure to appear, according to the...
Desiree Pace, owner of Flowers by Des, was arrested for failure to appear, according to the Green County Sheriff’s Office website.(Green County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet and Courtney King
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
XENIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Green County florist at the center of a civil lawsuit filed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has been arrested.

Desiree Pace, owner of Flowers by Des, was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear, according to the Green County Sheriff’s Office website.

Pace is accused of accepting payments to provide flowers for dozens of events and weddings but not fulfilling the orders, according to court records. This left several brides scrambling for a florist days before their weddings.

In September, Yost filed a civil suit in Green County Common Pleas Court seeking restitution for 48 Ohioans scammed out of more than $50,000.

“Weddings are meant to be a celebration of love, not a chance for a heartless grifter to leave couples empty-handed and upset,” Yost said. “This action won’t take the sting away from that day, but I vow to help these couples get some payback.”

The suit claims Pace violated consumer protection laws.

[ Attorney general steps in for Ohioans allegedly scammed by no-show wedding florist ]

Pace allegedly told customers who requested refunds that per their contracts, they had to wait 90 days to receive refunds, then misrepresented to customers the status of their refunds.

In nearly all cases, Yost’s office says, Pace did not issue any refunds.

Flowers by Des is no longer in business.

Investigators with the Green County Sheriff’s Office told FOX19 NOW in July that Pace had warrants out for her arrest after she wrote bad checks in 2019.

