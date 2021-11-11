Contests
Odell Beckham Jr. signs with Los Angeles Rams

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)(Kirk Irwin | AP)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Los Angeles Rams have added Odell Beckham Jr. to the team.

Ten days after trading for outside linebacker Von Miller, the Rams have agreed to terms with wide receiver Beckham Jr. according to a press release.

Beckham, 29, was with the Cleveland Browns where he tallied 114 receptions for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns in 29 games.

OBJ also spent 5 prior seasons with the New York Giants before the Cleveland Browns.

The arrival of the three-time Pro Bowl selection Beckham Jr. bolsters a Los Angeles receiving corps already featuring a 1,000-yard receiver and two-time NFC Offensive Player of the Month in Cooper Kupp, veteran Robert Woods (45 receptions, 556 yards, four touchdowns), and emerging second-year pro Van Jefferson (27 receptions, 433 yards, three touchdowns).

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

'Jeopardy' contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
NKY elementary school teacher, mother dies unexpectedly
Family shattered over loss of Northside shooting victim: 'This city loved my son'
Bengals fans step up to support one of their own
Sister devastated after losing teenage brother in South Fairmount shooting

High school marching band member, blind since birth, inspires with humility
Bearcats rise in second College Football Playoff Rankings
Bengals fans step up to support one of their own
