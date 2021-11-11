Contests
Operation H.O.M.E.: Tri-State mom raising money to help get deployed son home for holidays

By Chris Riva
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Daniel Greiner is in the Army and currently stationed in Alaska.

Recently, he found out he will be able to come home for a two-week leave at Christmas. The problem, however, the cheapest plane ticket is $2,400.

His mother posted a GoFundMe to help with the costs so that her son can be home with his family for the holidays.

