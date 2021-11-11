Man accused of going pantsless, exposing himself to teen in Blue Ash park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man faces criminal charges after a 16-year-old girl told police he exposed himself to her—and everyone else in their vicinity—at a Blue Ash park.

It happened, according to the teen, on Tuesday at Blue Ash Nature Park.

Court documents say Aurell Ray was sitting in the park without pants or underwear.

FOX19 spoke with Ray over the phone on Wednesday. He denies the allegations that he had no pants on and says he was just filling out a job application on his phone.

“It’s sick,” the teen’s father said reacting to the allegations. “Why the hell would you have your pants off in a park when it’s cold.”

The father says his teenage daughter called him around 5 p.m. saying she’d seen the man’s genitals.

“She got in the car, she told me, ‘There’s this weird guy who’s sitting in the car right now that was sitting at the lodge staring at me and the other kids, making me feel uncomfortable, and I noticed his pants were off,’” the father said.

“There were kids playing on the playground. There was a parent there with the kids. It was odd that it happened right where it did.”

The father notified police, who arrested Ray on Tuesday for public indecency.

An incident report says Ray did not admit to exposing himself in the park and that he consistently stated it was not his intent to have offended or harmed anyone.

The report also says Ray told officers he was just taking care of his business and was “messing with himself” but did not answer when asked whether that meant he was masturbating.

“Blatant, right in front of the kids and other adults,” the father said. “I’m just surprised someone else didn’t get to see it, but I’m just happy my daughter told me about it.”

“You know, she was a little weirded out of course, but she handled it pretty well,” he said. “There’s no reason for a guy at this time of year to be sitting with his pants off.”

Ray’s judge granted him free release following his arrest.

He will be back in court on Dec. 2.

