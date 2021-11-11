Pedestrian struck, critically hurt in North Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 74-year-old pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after he was struck in North Avondale Wednesday night, Cincinnati police said.

Police said the crash happened around 6 p.m. in the 600 block of Clinton Springs Avenue.

According to police, 59-year-old Vincent Brandy was driving west on Clinton Springs Avenue. Alexander Dejarnett, 74, was a pedestrian who left the sidewalk, entered the westbound lane of the roadway, and was struck by Brandy.

Dejarnett sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital Medical Center, where he is being treated and listed in critical condition.

Police said excessive speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Impairment is not known at this time.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

