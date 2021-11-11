Pedestrian struck on Westwood Northern Boulevard, taken to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Westwood Northern Boulevard and taken to a hospital Thursday morning, Cincinnati police say.

It happened near the intersection of Sutter Avenue about 6:30 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation, police say.

