Pedestrian struck on Westwood Northern Boulevard, taken to hospital
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Westwood Northern Boulevard and taken to a hospital Thursday morning, Cincinnati police say.
It happened near the intersection of Sutter Avenue about 6:30 a.m.
The incident remains under investigation, police say.
FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as additional information is released.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.