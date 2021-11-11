Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Pedestrian struck on Westwood Northern Boulevard, taken to hospital

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Westwood Northern Boulevard and taken to a hospital...
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Westwood Northern Boulevard and taken to a hospital Thursday morning, Cincinnati police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Westwood Northern Boulevard and taken to a hospital Thursday morning, Cincinnati police say.

It happened near the intersection of Sutter Avenue about 6:30 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation, police say.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as additional information is released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school said she died "unexpectedly."
NKY elementary school teacher, mother dies unexpectedly
‘What is.. Louisville?’ Jeopardy contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
‘Jeopardy’ contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
Sister loses another brother to gun violence in South Fairmount shooting
Sister devastated after losing teenage brother in South Fairmount shooting
A Cincinnati Bengals fan is seen in the stands during the first half of an NFL football game...
Bengals fans step up to support one of their own
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking

Latest News

Cincinnati police say they are investigating a stabbing reported in front of an Over-the-Rhine...
Cincinnati police investigate stabbing reported in front of church
A cold front will bring us steady rain, gusty wind, and isolated thunderstorms.
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Heavy rain for evening commute, snow possible this weekend
(Photo: Cincinnati Enquirer/file)
Family displaced in Cincinnati fire
Deerfield Township duped by counterfeit money is warning others
Warren Co. woman fooled by counterfeit $20 bills