Suspect at-large after stealing car with young child inside, police say

BRIDGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a suspect they say stole a car with a child in the back seat on Wednesday night.

Reports of the theft emerged sometime around 8:45 p.m.

Cheviot police say the car and the child were later found safe at Raceview and Harrison avenues near Bridgetown Middle School.

A K-9 unit is at the scene searching for the suspect, who fled the scene.

Police in Cheviot tell me they're searching for a suspect who is accused of stealing a car with a child in the back seat. The car and child were found safe near Raceview and Harrison. A K-9 is here on scene to search for the suspect who ran away. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/j0Dv5huyfp — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) November 11, 2021

Police have not yet released a detailed official statement about the incident.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

