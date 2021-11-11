Contests
Suspect at-large after stealing car with young child inside, police say

A manhunt for the suspect is underway in Bridgetown near Cheviot.
Police investigate after a suspect ditched a stolen car with a child inside in Bridgetown.
Police investigate after a suspect ditched a stolen car with a child inside in Bridgetown.(WXIX)
By Kody Fisher
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a suspect they say stole a car with a child in the back seat on Wednesday night.

Reports of the theft emerged sometime around 8:45 p.m.

Cheviot police say the car and the child were later found safe at Raceview and Harrison avenues near Bridgetown Middle School.

A K-9 unit is at the scene searching for the suspect, who fled the scene.

Police have not yet released a detailed official statement about the incident.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

