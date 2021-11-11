Quadruple homicide suspect can use taxpayer money for defense experts, judge rules - again

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A quadruple homicide suspect can use public money for defense experts, a Butler County judge ruled for the second time in the case.

That means taxpayers could foot the bill for thousands in experts to assist attorneys defending Gurpreet Singh.

Singh faces four counts of aggravated murder for allegedly killing his wife, her parents, and her aunt at the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex in April 2019.

He could face the death penalty if convicted.

The attorneys representing Singh - Charles Rittgers Sr. and Charles Rittgers Jr. -want money from the court to help build his defense.

Singh was declared indigent. That means he no longer has the funds to pay for private defense counsel, according to court documents.

The latest decision about Singh’s defense came after a heated court hearing Wednesday, one requested by Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser.

Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard originally ruled there was potential for public money to be used for experts for the defense.

He stressed he would not give Singh’s attorneys the ability to freely spend whatever they wanted. It’s clear in his decision and statements in court that he felt he had to rule the way he did, otherwise the case, if Singh is convicted, could be open to overturning on appeal.

“This request by the State for this Court to discriminate against Mr. Singh because of his financial status is unconstitutional,” Judge Howard wrote Wednesday.

Gmoser objected to the judge’s original decision. The decision, he contends, sets a precedent for allowing defense counsel to charge attorney fees that are equal to the defendant’s total assets and then request taxpayer dollars to pay for a forensic expert, a mitigation expert and private investigators.

It’s not clear yet how high the legal costs ultimately could run, but the judge wrote in his latest decision that prosecutors are objecting and requesting him to reconsider based “on a myriad of specious assertions and slippery slope fallacies that are both inaccurate and unpersuasive.

“Yet, the State fails to offer any new facts or meritorious arguments to justify its request for reconsideration. The State of Ohio provided no authority for its outlandish proposition that the State can dictate how privately retained counsel structure their representation fees. The State also failed to offer any authority for its proposition that it can mandate that those representation fees include expert witness fees,” his decision states.

“What the Butler County Prosecutor finds to be ‘unacceptable’ is not a litmus test for whether a defendant is indigent and should not be relied upon by this Court when ruling on the State’s objection.

“Moreover, the Prosecutor’s false assumption that counsel purposefully “planned to charge a fee equal to this defendant’s assets and force upon the taxpayers the bill for experts all along” (sic) is as offensive as it is absurd.

“It is noteworthy that the State of Ohio conveniently omitted in its objection that Mr. Singh provided this Court with proof that $50,000 has already been spent on expert witnesses above and beyond the representation fee. These fees were almost entirely spent on matters that are required in death penalty cases for expert witnesses and related investigations. Thus, the Prosecutor’s ludicrous allegation that defense counsel planned to seek public funds for experts back in August of 2019 is not only devoid of any facts it’s objectively false.”

The defense team was retained and paid for by a family member of Singh, according to court documents. The funds needed for additional services and experts have run out.

For the defense counsel to then request taxpayer funds for mitigation and forensic experts and private investigators on top of the $250,000 they have already charged for this case is “unacceptable,” Gmoser wrote in his legal filings.

In a case like Singh’s, the prosecutor notes that “any experienced lawyer” should know those experts would be needed.

The defense team said in court they expect to need an additional $50,000 to $60,000 for the experts.

The judge has yet to grant public funds to Singh’s defense and what is allotted to them, if anything, will be decided at a later date.

The judge said there was no fee agreement reached between Singh’s attorneys and his family.

If funds are granted to the defense, the issue becomes private attorneys deciding how to best use public funds to represent Singh in this case as opposed to a death penalty certified public defender deciding how to use the money.

The trial in the quadruple homicide case has yet to begin.

On May 26, the defense requested more time due to delays in getting things they need from Singh’s home country because of COVID-19 restrictions, according to his attorney.

The trial was delayed until Oct. 3, 2022.

The case is due to return to court next for a Nov. 29 motion hearing.

Singh’s attorney referred us to previous pleadings of his in the case when we reached out to him for comment.

We also contacted Prosecutor Gmoser but did not hear back.

We will update this story when we do.

Here is a copy of the judge’s decision in its entirety:

