Warrant out for suspect in deadly Northside shooting, family says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man shot in Northside on Sunday has died, according to family members.

The shooting happened around 1:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of Casey Drive, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers found 34-year-old Antwan Morris with a gunshot wound at the scene. First responders transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Morris died Wednesday evening.

Prior to Morris’ death, Cincinnati police issued an arrest warrant for Arthur Smith on charges of felonious assault and possessing weapons under disability.

Morris’ family says Smith is the suspect who shot the 34-year-old on Sunday.

Smith should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Anyone with information about Smith or the shooting is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 513.352.3040. You can remain anonymous.

Arthur Smith wanted poster (Cincinnati Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.