Warrant out for suspect in deadly Northside shooting, family says

Antwan Morris died on Wednesday, four days after police found him shot on Casey Drive.
Arthur Smith
Arthur Smith(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man shot in Northside on Sunday has died, according to family members.

The shooting happened around 1:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of Casey Drive, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers found 34-year-old Antwan Morris with a gunshot wound at the scene. First responders transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Morris died Wednesday evening.

Prior to Morris’ death, Cincinnati police issued an arrest warrant for Arthur Smith on charges of felonious assault and possessing weapons under disability.

Morris’ family says Smith is the suspect who shot the 34-year-old on Sunday.

Smith should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Anyone with information about Smith or the shooting is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 513.352.3040. You can remain anonymous.

Arthur Smith wanted poster
Arthur Smith wanted poster(Cincinnati Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

