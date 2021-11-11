Contests
“We just want Erica back,” Bonnieville family implores for the safe return of a missing woman

Erica Burden, 27-years-old from Hart Co. went missing Tuesay, November 9. KSP are asking for...
Erica Burden, 27-years-old from Hart Co. went missing Tuesay, November 9. KSP are asking for help in locating her.(KSP Facebook)
By Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The search continues in Hart County for a missing mother out of Bonnieville.

According to police, Erica Burden was last seen Tuesday morning dropping off her daughter at school.

Since then no one has seen or heard from her.

“I just, we just need help, I just want to get her home and back with her daughter, me, and her mother. That’s all I want, that’s it,” says Shelby Nunn through tears, he’s Erica’s stepfather.

“We just want Erica back, we love her,” says Julie Pippin, one of Erica’s cousins.

Nunn recalled what happened Tuesday, “my wife called me around three o’clock said that she hadn’t heard from Erica since she left to take Lily to school.”

“Erica is not a person that just disappears or goes off. She’s a very family-oriented person,” says Pippin.

“She wouldn’t leave her daughter. She loves that baby. That’s her best friend,” adds Nunn.

Those close to her describe Erica as a sweet person.

“Erica is a cousin of mine and she’s very nice and she’s really helpful,” says Parker Nunn.

Erica’s car was found Tuesday night at the elementary school and on Wednesday, Kentucky State Police processed the scene.

“If you know anything or think you know something, please call the state troopers,” adds Pippin.

Erica’s family just wants her to return home.

“I just hope she’s in a safe place, and that she’s not hurt.” -- Parker Nunn

“Erica I love you more than you’ll know, I’ve always told you that and we will find you somewhere, I just love you,” says Pippin.

“Erica if you’re out there no matter what the reason was for leaving, you know you can come home. We love you and we want you home, please contact us, please, no matter what, we miss you and we love you,” added Nunn.

There will be a prayer vigil for Erica on Thursday at Bonnieville Elementary School at 6 p.m. Police encourage anyone with any information on Erica Burden’s whereabouts to call KSP Post 3 at (270_ 782-2010.

