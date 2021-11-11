Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Will infrastructure vote cost 13 Republicans traction on Capitol Hill?

How an issue that bridges both parties divides Republicans on Capitol Hill.
By Kyle Midura
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After infrastructure reform spent years stalled in Washington gridlock, the country is set to invest more than ever before – in roads, bridges, rail, broadband, and electric vehicles.

The president is expected to sign an infrastructure bill into law in a matter of days, giving the green light to $1.2 trillion package with half a billion dollars in new spending over the next decade.

Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) and a dozen of his GOP peers in the House crossed the aisle, helping Democrats get the bill to the president’s desk.

“This bill was, for me, 10 years in the making, America’s infrastructure needed to be invested in,” he said, “And to have this opportunity, I didn’t want to lose it.”

The handful of House Republicans who helped drive the package across the finish line may lose traction within their party. Of the 13, more than half are from the Northeast, a few voted to impeach President Trump, and a couple aren’t running for re-election.

Unlike in the Senate, where 19 Republicans including Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) voted for the measure, House GOP leadership begged its members to let the infrastructure bill collapse when Democrats couldn’t produce enough votes on their own.

Rep. David McKinley (R-W. Va.) said his state couldn’t afford to let that happen and is not concerned by potential blowback from his peers.

“Bottom line: I voted for West Virginia,” he said of his ‘yes’ vote, “I voted for the fact that we are 50th in infrastructure.”

McKinley noted that state level Republicans, from the governor to county commissioners, told him the investment is desperately needed.

Back on Capitol Hill, the 13 Republicans said many in their party dramatically overstate how much of the bill IS not directly related to infrastructure, and that most of the climate provisions are practical.

Georgetown University Political Science Professor Mark Rom predicts this GOP split will only fleeting.

“I can imagine they can’t wait for a good red meat, Republican measure to come up,” he said, “So they can vote with their party, against the majority in the Congress, against Speaker Pelosi.”

That opportunity may be just around the corner, with a vote on the rest of the Biden agenda – calling for $1.7 trillion in new spending over a decade to tackle climate change and strengthen the country’s social safety net- potentially coming next week.

With the infrastructure debate in the rearview, the 13 Republicans bet moderate Democrats will back out of their deal to deliver on progressive demands, while the left count trust a handshake to hold the whole party together.

Historically, midterms are a rough ride for the party in power. It’s unclear whether the promise of infrastructure projects will be enough for Democrats to build a path to maintain control of Washington beyond the 2022 elections.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school said she died "unexpectedly."
NKY elementary school teacher, mother dies unexpectedly
‘What is.. Louisville?’ Jeopardy contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
‘Jeopardy’ contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
A Cincinnati Bengals fan is seen in the stands during the first half of an NFL football game...
Bengals fans step up to support one of their own
Family heartbroken, seeking justice after man shot in Northside dies
Family shattered over loss of Northside shooting victim: ‘This city loved my son’
Sister loses another brother to gun violence in South Fairmount shooting
Sister devastated after losing teenage brother in South Fairmount shooting

Latest News

Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) speaks with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau.
Senate Republicans aim to put political pressure on Democrats if Biden COVID vaccine mandate is finalized
A process server from the Ohio Auditor of State waits outside of the city council chambers...
Cincinnati voters reject Issue 3 and the many changes it would have made at City Hall
Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
Election Results: Cincinnati City Council
Mayoral candidate and current Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, Aftab Pureval poses in front of...
Aftab Pureval wins Cincinnati mayor’s race
Brian Garry reacts to accusations
City Council candidate accused of faking endorsement fights back in whirlwind presser