Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

100,000 lbs. of chicken patties recalled for potential contamination

Trader Joe's is recalling the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.
Trader Joe's is recalling the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Trader Joe’s is recalling about 100,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that the chicken might be contaminated with materials, including pieces of bone.

The items affected are two dozen frozen chicken products: Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.

Both products were sold at Trader Joe’s nationwide and produced between Aug. 16 and Sept. 29.

The USDA says the recall comes after a number of consumers complained about finding bones in the patties.

There are no reports, however, of anyone being hurt or becoming sick.

Customers are encouraged to throw the products away or return them to the store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family heartbroken, seeking justice after man shot in Northside dies
Family shattered over loss of Northside shooting victim: ‘This city loved my son’
Desiree Pace, owner of Flowers by Des, was arrested for failure to appear, according to the...
No-show wedding florist accused of scamming Ohio brides arrested, jail records show
Hamilton City Schools' Jennifer Williams died this week after seven years as a science teacher...
Hamilton community mourning tragic death of middle-school teacher
Lawyer Eric Deters
‘The Bulldog’ for Kentucky? Suspended Tri-State lawyer announces governor run
Thank you for your service | Veterans Day events and freebies

Latest News

FILE — Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino arrives at Bayport-Blue Point High School to vote, in...
New York man arrested after death threat to GOP congressman
Five-year-old Ana Burke is believed to be with Jonathan Stinnett, 36. She was last seen...
Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl from Ohio
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden-Xi set virtual summit for Monday to discuss tensions
Green Township police had extra officers on the Diamond Oaks campus on Friday after rumors of...
Extra security at Diamond Oaks following potential threats of violence