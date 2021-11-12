Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl from Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Ana Burke who was last seen on Nov. 11, in Canton, Ohio.

Ana has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3′9″ and weighs 55 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and multicolored pants.

Authorities say was abducted by 36-year-old Jonathan Stinnett. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5′10″ and 180 pounds.

They say the vehicle involved is a silver 1991 Ford Aerostar van with Michigan license plate EHL7187.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Jackson Township Police Department in Ohio at 1-330-831-6264.

