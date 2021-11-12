Contests
Cincinnati K9 finds suspect who fired gun hiding under truck (VIDEO)

By Kim Schupp
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A K9 found a suspect who fired a gun hiding under a truck after District 3 officers were dispatched to investigate a ShotSpotter alert.

Police said when officers arrived on scene, they witnessed a man fire a gun and then run away.

K9 Officer McChristian and his partner Buddy were called in to help search.

Police said the search for the suspect took officers several blocks away from where the suspect was spotted firing the gun.

A short time later, Buddy alerted his handler that the suspect was nearby and a parked truck became his focus.

Officer McChristian then spotted the suspect hiding underneath the parked truck.

Police said they recovered a loaded Glock 19 from Dionte Willis.

The gun was reported stolen out of Columbus.

