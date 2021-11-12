Contests
Dash cam video released showing arrest of man accused of firing gun while holding baby

The shooting resulted from a car crash.
Ladon Penn retaliates after a car crash by firing at women while holding an infant, according...
Ladon Penn retaliates after a car crash by firing at women while holding an infant, according to Cincinnati police.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have released video footage showing the moments officers arrested a man they say shot a woman in the West End while he was holding an infant in one arm.

The initial incident happened on Sept. 1 at Liberty Street and Winchell Avenue, according to a Cincinnati Police Department arrest release.

The victim, a 54-year-old woman, told police she had been in a minor car crash without damage around 30 minutes beforehand.

She said the driver of the other car told her, “I’m gonna go get my man, you better go get yours.”

Both parties then left the scene, police say. (CPD does not say where the below events happened.)

A short time later, according to police, the woman who had issued the threat returned with 31-year-old Ladon Penn.

The victim says Penn got out of his car, walked into a home and came out with a gun, then started firing at the victim and two other women who were with her.

One round grazed the victim, police say. The injury wasn’t serious. She was treated and released at the scene.

Penn and the woman allegedly fled the scene afterward.

A short time later, police say officers were able to stop Penn at Warsaw and Wilder avenues. Dash camera footage shows officers surrounding a white vehicle. A short time later, the footage shows an unidentified woman getting out of the vehicle and being placed in handcuffs.

Penn is later seen in the same dash camera video, also exiting the vehicle, with a baby in his arms. He too was put in handcuffs and placed in the back of a police car.

Officers say they recovered a 9mm handgun there.

Police say additional video was later obtained that showed Penn firing his gun while holding the infant. Police have only released still images of that footage.

Penn is charged with three counts of felony assault, child endangering and weapons under disability. His next court hearing is scheduled for January 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

