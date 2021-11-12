Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Extra security at Diamond Oaks following potential threats of violence

Green Township police had extra officers on the Diamond Oaks campus on Friday after rumors of...
Green Township police had extra officers on the Diamond Oaks campus on Friday after rumors of threatened violence.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Green Township police say they had extra officers at Diamond Oaks Career Campus on Friday as a precaution following rumors about potential violence.

In a Facebook post, police wrote that none of the threats have been credible.

They also say the school has not been on lockdown.

Green Township police ask anyone who may be aware of any credible threats of violence to contact them.

On Thursday, the dean of Diamond Oaks posted a message on the school’s website.

Angie Collins referred to a “disturbing social media post” and wrote that there will be consequences for those responsible.

She also said a group of students responded to the post on Thursday by “walking the halls chanting at the end of a bell change.”

Collins said administrators met with the students to hear their concerns and they were “cooperative throughout the event.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family heartbroken, seeking justice after man shot in Northside dies
Family shattered over loss of Northside shooting victim: ‘This city loved my son’
Desiree Pace, owner of Flowers by Des, was arrested for failure to appear, according to the...
No-show wedding florist accused of scamming Ohio brides arrested, jail records show
Hamilton City Schools' Jennifer Williams died this week after seven years as a science teacher...
Hamilton community mourning tragic death of middle-school teacher
Lawyer Eric Deters
‘The Bulldog’ for Kentucky? Suspended Tri-State lawyer announces governor run
Thank you for your service | Veterans Day events and freebies

Latest News

Five-year-old Ana Burke is believed to be with Jonathan Stinnett, 36. She was last seen...
Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl from Ohio
Gregory Moore, 62, was arrested last Friday and charged with murder.
NKY man arrested for murder alleges victim was stealing from him, police say
veteran
Hospice of Cincinnati honors 100-year-old WWII veteran
Bryan Walters
Fairfield City Schools mourning unexpected death of teacher