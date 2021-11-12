Extra security at Diamond Oaks following potential threats of violence

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Green Township police say they had extra officers at Diamond Oaks Career Campus on Friday as a precaution following rumors about potential violence.

In a Facebook post, police wrote that none of the threats have been credible.

They also say the school has not been on lockdown.

Green Township police ask anyone who may be aware of any credible threats of violence to contact them.

On Thursday, the dean of Diamond Oaks posted a message on the school’s website.

Angie Collins referred to a “disturbing social media post” and wrote that there will be consequences for those responsible.

She also said a group of students responded to the post on Thursday by “walking the halls chanting at the end of a bell change.”

Collins said administrators met with the students to hear their concerns and they were “cooperative throughout the event.”

