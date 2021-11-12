Contests
Fairfield City Schools mourning unexpected death of teacher

Bryan Walters
Bryan Walters(Fairfield City Schools)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Students and staff members at Fairfield City Schools are mourning the unexpected death of teacher Bryan Walters on Nov. 10.

Walters was a chemistry teacher at Fairfield High School.

According to School and Community Relations Director Gina Gentry-Fletcher, he passed away during a planned surgery.

Principal Bill Rice said prior to becoming a teacher, Walters worked for the Department of Defense.

Classes at Fairfield Senior High School will be canceled for staff and students in grades 10-12 for funeral arrangements.

