Family keeps vigil for loved-one murdered in North Fairmount

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of Michael Worsham has been waiting 18 years for answers in the 26-year-old’s death. They’re hoping they don’t have to wait much longer.

It happened on Nov. 13 2003. Michael was shot to death in the 2000 block of Baltimore Avenue, authorities say.

“That’s a coward, a coward to do something like that,” Michael’s sister, Antionette Worsham said of whoever killed him.

It’s always a difficult time of year for Antionette and her cousin, Rochelle.

“I miss him so much. I miss my brother so much,” said Antionette. “That’s my angel. He’s my angel. I love him so much.”

Antoinette says Michael’s daughter was born just weeks before he was shot and killed. She’s now 18 and still doesn’t know what happened to her father.

“She reminds me so much of [Michael,]” Antoinette said.

She wants to know her brother was a kind and loving man.

“Very funny, loving, caring, would do anything for me and my children,” she said.

Now she’s hoping someone will come forward with information so she can move on.

“Eighteen years. Nobody has come to me. Nobody has gone to CrimeStoppers or nothing,” she said.

Antionette and Rochelle shared a poem composed in Michael’s memory:

“God knows why with chilling touch

death gathers those we love so much,

and what now seems so strange and dim

will all be clear when we meet him.

Rest in peace to my cousin Mike, my words are dear and true.

And I promise to not stop searching for the ones who murdered you.”

If you have any information, you’re urged asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

You can also submit a tip through the Ohio attorney general’s website.

