I-71 closing this weekend

Interstate 71 will close in both directions this weekend for crews from Duke Energy to pull...
Interstate 71 will close in both directions this weekend for crews from Duke Energy to pull aerial cables across the highway.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 71 will close in both directions this weekend for crews from Duke Energy to pull aerial cables across the highway.

It all starts at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Various lanes will close on northbound and southbound I-71 just south of the Norwood Lateral, with affected ramps closing at 9 p.m.

Then, at 10 p.m., the interstate will completely shut down and remain closed until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Ramp and lane closures will open after.

As part of the project by Duke Energy, the following closures and detours also will be in place:

  • Northbound I-71/75 to I-71 at the north end of Brent Spence Bridge, with traffic detoured via I-75 North and S.R. 562 East.
  • The Fourth Street ramp to I-71/I-75 North in Covington, KY, with traffic detoured by way of the Twelfth Street on-ramp.
  • I-71 North at Smith Edwards Road; traffic will be detoured using S.R. 561, U.S. 22, Norwood Avenue and Wesley Avenue.
  • The Smith Edwards ramp to I-71 North; traffic will be detoured via the I-71 North detour.
  • I-71 South at S.R. 562; traffic will be detoured to S.R. 562 West to I-75 South.
  • The S.R. 562 East ramp to I-71 South; traffic will be diverted to I-75 North.
  • Ridge Road/Mill Ridge Road ramp to I-71 South; traffic will be diverted to S.R. 562 West.

Detours will be posted, and all work will be contingent upon weather.

