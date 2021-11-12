I-71 closing this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Interstate 71 will close in both directions this weekend for crews from Duke Energy to pull aerial cables across the highway.

It all starts at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Various lanes will close on northbound and southbound I-71 just south of the Norwood Lateral, with affected ramps closing at 9 p.m.

Then, at 10 p.m., the interstate will completely shut down and remain closed until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Ramp and lane closures will open after.

As part of the project by Duke Energy, the following closures and detours also will be in place:

Northbound I-71/75 to I-71 at the north end of Brent Spence Bridge, with traffic detoured via I-75 North and S.R. 562 East.

The Fourth Street ramp to I-71/I-75 North in Covington, KY, with traffic detoured by way of the Twelfth Street on-ramp.

I-71 North at Smith Edwards Road; traffic will be detoured using S.R. 561, U.S. 22, Norwood Avenue and Wesley Avenue.

The Smith Edwards ramp to I-71 North; traffic will be detoured via the I-71 North detour.

I-71 South at S.R. 562; traffic will be detoured to S.R. 562 West to I-75 South.

The S.R. 562 East ramp to I-71 South; traffic will be diverted to I-75 North.

Ridge Road/Mill Ridge Road ramp to I-71 South; traffic will be diverted to S.R. 562 West.

Detours will be posted, and all work will be contingent upon weather.

