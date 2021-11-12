Loveland police officers participate in No-Shave November

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - It’s almost halfway through November and you may have noticed that some people have ditched the razors and are allowing their hair to grow.

No Shave November started several years ago and this year, Loveland Police Department is using the month for fundraising.

This is the fourth year the department has raised money for a specific charity.

This year, the donations will go to Cancer Free Kids. It’s a non-profit started locally with the goal of eliminating pediatric cancer through research.

Loveland Police Department employees can donate a dollar a day to grow their facial hair, wear nail polish or wear their hair down.

“It’s a challenge to see who can have the better beard or the better goatee,” said Loveland Lieutenant Mike Szpak.

Szpak also shared the thought behind this year’s charity donations.

“We get a lot of questions which is the entire point of having No-Shave November,” says Szpak. “It starts a lot of questions. This year [the money] is for Cancer Free Kids. This year we’re also doing it for cancer rates among first responders who generally have a much higher rate than the general population.”

Szpak says the department wants to bring awareness to other charities and non-profits, regardless of the charity they’re fundraising.

Cancer Free Kids is hosting a silent auction this evening with dozens of items and gift baskets up for grabs.

The auction is Friday, Nov. 12 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. You can participate on the Cancer Free Kids website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.