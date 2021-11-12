Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Loveland police officers participate in No-Shave November

Loveland Police Department is using No-Shave November to fundraise for Cancer Free Kids.
Loveland Police Department is using No-Shave November to fundraise for Cancer Free Kids.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - It’s almost halfway through November and you may have noticed that some people have ditched the razors and are allowing their hair to grow.

No Shave November started several years ago and this year, Loveland Police Department is using the month for fundraising.

This is the fourth year the department has raised money for a specific charity.

This year, the donations will go to Cancer Free Kids. It’s a non-profit started locally with the goal of eliminating pediatric cancer through research.

Loveland Police Department employees can donate a dollar a day to grow their facial hair, wear nail polish or wear their hair down.

“It’s a challenge to see who can have the better beard or the better goatee,” said Loveland Lieutenant Mike Szpak.

Szpak also shared the thought behind this year’s charity donations.

“We get a lot of questions which is the entire point of having No-Shave November,” says Szpak. “It starts a lot of questions. This year [the money] is for Cancer Free Kids. This year we’re also doing it for cancer rates among first responders who generally have a much higher rate than the general population.”

Szpak says the department wants to bring awareness to other charities and non-profits, regardless of the charity they’re fundraising.

Cancer Free Kids is hosting a silent auction this evening with dozens of items and gift baskets up for grabs.

The auction is Friday, Nov. 12 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. You can participate on the Cancer Free Kids website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family heartbroken, seeking justice after man shot in Northside dies
Family shattered over loss of Northside shooting victim: ‘This city loved my son’
Desiree Pace, owner of Flowers by Des, was arrested for failure to appear, according to the...
No-show wedding florist accused of scamming Ohio brides arrested, jail records show
Hamilton City Schools' Jennifer Williams died this week after seven years as a science teacher...
Hamilton community mourning tragic death of middle-school teacher
Five-year-old Ana Burke is believed to be with Jonathan Stinnett, 36. She was last seen...
Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl from Ohio
Lawyer Eric Deters
‘The Bulldog’ for Kentucky? Suspended Tri-State lawyer announces governor run

Latest News

tt take
TT's Take: Taste the Nation
amber alert
Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl from Ohio
Five-year-old Ana Burke is believed to be with Jonathan Stinnett, 36. She was last seen...
Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl from Ohio
Green Township police had extra officers on the Diamond Oaks campus on Friday after rumors of...
Extra security at Diamond Oaks following potential threats of violence