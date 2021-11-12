Contests
NKY man arrested for murder alleges victim was stealing from him, police say

Gregory Moore, 62, was arrested last Friday and charged with murder.
Gregory Moore, 62, was arrested last Friday and charged with murder.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST
MAYSVILLE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Mason County man was arrested last Friday and charged with murder after police say he shot another man who later died.

Maysville police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. at the 600 block of Buckner Street.

Police say they found Russell Chandler, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and elbow.

Chandler was taken to UC Medical Center but died a week later on Nov. 12.

When officers located the suspect, 62-year-old Gregory Moore, he told them he shot Chandler because he was tired of him stealing.

During the police interview, Moore stated that during an argument, he told Chandler that the next time he stole from him that it would be the last.

According to police, Moore was taken to Mason County Detention Center on charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Moore is set with a cash bond of $100,000.

