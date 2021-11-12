Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Mother meets newborn son for the first time at 9 weeks old due to COVID-19 complications

By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – It took nine weeks for a mother to meet her second child after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to WBRC, Lynlee Nichols was admitted to a hospital in Montgomery, Alabama on Aug. 4.

She gave birth to a healthy son on Aug. 8 but couldn’t even hold him because she was COVID positive.

“I expected to deal with the physical aspect, but dealing with the anxiety and the overall PTSD, is the only way I can describe it, was something that I was not prepared for,” Nichols said of her experience not getting to see her son.

She said her nurses and health team recommended she see her newest child.

Baby Riley was 9 weeks old when Nichols finally got to meet and hold him for the first time.

“When they came in the door I just broke down. I was worried I wasn’t going to have a bond. I gave birth to a child I’d never seen, never held,” Nichols explained. “When he showed up, I was overwhelmed. And at this point I was so weak I could barely lift my arms up.”

Caption

Nichols was in the hospital for a total of 105 days.

She spent 45 days in critical care before being transferred to Brookwood Medical Center, where she was put on life support to help her lungs.

“It was uncharted territory. Studies have shown ECMO is not helpful after the first week of ventilation which is why we were a little bit anxious to be putting her on after six weeks of ventilatory support,” Dr. Ronald M. Roan said.

She spent another 45 days in critical care before being admitted to the rehab unit.

Doctors thought Nichols would need a lung transplant, but she recovered and is no longer in need. They are calling her journey a COVID miracle story that they are excited to share.

Doctors and hospital staff planned a special parade Friday to celebrate Nichols’ discharge to honor her journey home.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family heartbroken, seeking justice after man shot in Northside dies
Family shattered over loss of Northside shooting victim: ‘This city loved my son’
Desiree Pace, owner of Flowers by Des, was arrested for failure to appear, according to the...
No-show wedding florist accused of scamming Ohio brides arrested, jail records show
Hamilton City Schools' Jennifer Williams died this week after seven years as a science teacher...
Hamilton community mourning tragic death of middle-school teacher
Five-year-old Ana Burke is believed to be with Jonathan Stinnett, 36. She was last seen...
Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl from Ohio
Lawyer Eric Deters
‘The Bulldog’ for Kentucky? Suspended Tri-State lawyer announces governor run

Latest News

This undated photo made available by Blue Origin in October 2021 shows, from left, Chris...
Man who went to space with Shatner dies in plane crash
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Ex-Trump aide Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying Jan. 6 subpoena
Christmas trees may be in shorter supply this year amid hot demand.
Christmas trees may be in short supply this holiday season
In this combination of photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley...
Freedom from court could be imminent for Britney Spears