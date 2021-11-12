Nick Castellanos wins first career Silver Slugger Award

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Outfielder Nick Castellanos’ impressive 2021 season resulted in his first career Silver Slugger Award.

The National League All-Star put up career highs in home runs and OBP in 2021.

He finished the season batting .309 with 34 home runs, 100 RBI and 164 hits.

Nick Castellanos just won his first career Silver Slugger.



100 RBI. 34 home runs this season. #Reds @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 11, 2021

It is uncertain if Castellanos will put on a Reds uniform for the 2022 season.

He opted out of his Reds contract on Nov. 4 to become a free agent.

Castellanos signed a 4-year, $64 million deal with the Reds before the 2020 season. The contract gave him the right to opt out after the 2020 or 2021 season.

