Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Nick Castellanos wins first career Silver Slugger Award

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos (2) takes an at bat during a baseball game against the Miami...
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos (2) takes an at bat during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Outfielder Nick Castellanos’ impressive 2021 season resulted in his first career Silver Slugger Award.

The National League All-Star put up career highs in home runs and OBP in 2021.

He finished the season batting .309 with 34 home runs, 100 RBI and 164 hits.

It is uncertain if Castellanos will put on a Reds uniform for the 2022 season.

He opted out of his Reds contract on Nov. 4 to become a free agent.

Castellanos signed a 4-year, $64 million deal with the Reds before the 2020 season. The contract gave him the right to opt out after the 2020 or 2021 season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘What is.. Louisville?’ Jeopardy contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
‘Jeopardy’ contestants whiff on Cincinnati question
The school said she died "unexpectedly."
NKY elementary school teacher, mother dies unexpectedly
Family heartbroken, seeking justice after man shot in Northside dies
Family shattered over loss of Northside shooting victim: ‘This city loved my son’
A Cincinnati Bengals fan is seen in the stands during the first half of an NFL football game...
Bengals fans step up to support one of their own
Sister loses another brother to gun violence in South Fairmount shooting
Sister devastated after losing teenage brother in South Fairmount shooting

Latest News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Odell Beckham Jr. signs with Los Angeles Rams
Andrew Gillespie
High school marching band member, blind since birth, inspires with humility
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) plays during the second half of an NCAA college...
Bearcats rise in second College Football Playoff Rankings
A Cincinnati Bengals fan is seen in the stands during the first half of an NFL football game...
Bengals fans step up to support one of their own