Snow possible this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chilly air has moved in and will stick around into next week.

We could see a few spotty light showers Friday afternoon and evening.

A few locations could even see some wet snowflakes Friday night and early Saturday.

A few additional flakes could fall Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Look for some light, wet snow with minor accumulations on the grass.

More snow flurries are possible Sunday night, but road temperatures are too warm for accumulations that would disrupt traffic.

High temperatures over the weekend and Monday will be in the low 40s.

Expect morning lows in the mid-30s.

Snow showers ? First flakes of the season on Sunday afternoon. Roads just wet and nothing sticking, some chilly showers do look to mix with some wet snowflakes Sunday afternoon and evening. This will NOT be a big deal! Layer up as highs will reach the low 40's. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Y44kduQDWH — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) November 10, 2021

