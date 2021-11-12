Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Snow possible this weekend

By Frank Marzullo
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chilly air has moved in and will stick around into next week.

We could see a few spotty light showers Friday afternoon and evening.

A few locations could even see some wet snowflakes Friday night and early Saturday.

A few additional flakes could fall Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Look for some light, wet snow with minor accumulations on the grass.

More snow flurries are possible Sunday night, but road temperatures are too warm for accumulations that would disrupt traffic.

High temperatures over the weekend and Monday will be in the low 40s.

Expect morning lows in the mid-30s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family heartbroken, seeking justice after man shot in Northside dies
Family shattered over loss of Northside shooting victim: ‘This city loved my son’
Desiree Pace, owner of Flowers by Des, was arrested for failure to appear, according to the...
No-show wedding florist accused of scamming Ohio brides arrested, jail records show
Thank you for your service | Veterans Day events and freebies
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a stabbing reported in front of an Over-the-Rhine...
Cincinnati police investigate stabbing reported in front of church
Deerfield Township duped by counterfeit money is warning others
Warren County woman says she was fooled by counterfeit $20 bills

Latest News

Drew Novak
Rare Air: Western Brown QB is passing Joe Burrow, Big Ben in record books
Ladon Penn retaliates after a car crash by firing at women while holding an infant, according...
Dash cam video released showing arrest of man accused of firing gun while holding baby
High School Football
A Tri-State prep quarterback leads the nation in passing—and he’s just getting started
Michael Worsham and his newborn daughter weeks before the shooting that killed him.
Family keeps vigil for loved-one murdered in North Fairmount