Weekend snow chance, chilly 40s

Light coating possible
By Olga Breese
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds as temperatures climb into the low to mid 50s. A few spotty light rain showers are possible this afternoon and evening. As the temperatures drop after sunset, portions of the Tri-State could see a few wet snow flakes overnight.

Saturday morning starts in the frigid 20s and 30s. Snow flurries are possible but no accumulation. Daytime highs on Saturday will reach the lower 40s.

A quick clipper is expected to bring some light snow showers to the FOX 19 NOW viewing area early Sunday morning. You may see minor accumulations on grass and vegetation. Highs stay around 45 degrees. More flurries are possible Sunday night. Road temperatures are too warm for accumulations that would disrupt traffic.

We are watching for a brief warm up by the middle of next week. Wednesday highs push toward 60 degrees. Then another cold blast arrives next weekend.

