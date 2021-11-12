Contests
Woman dies after being hit by pickup in Colerain Township

Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed near Kroger in Colerain Township.
Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed near Kroger in Colerain Township.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman who was hit by a pickup truck near the gas pumps at Kroger in Colerain Township has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened just before noon in the 3600 block of Springdale Road.

Colerain police say the driver of the pickup that struck the woman remained on the scene.

She has not been identified.

The circumstances surrounding her death are still under investigation.

