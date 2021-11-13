Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

3 snow leopards at Nebraska zoo die from COVID-19 complications

Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19
Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19(10/11 NOW)
By KOLN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19, the zoo announced Friday afternoon.

According to KOLN, the zoo announced on Oct. 13 that two Sumatran tigers and three snow leopards tested positive for COVID-19 after showing signs of the virus. The two tigers have since recovered.

Veterinary staff at the zoo cared “tirelessly” for the snow leopards in an effort to save them before they passed away, according to a release from the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

A spokesperson for the zoo said, “We know how much each of our animals means to our community inside and outside of the zoo. It is very tough to lose any animal unexpectedly, especially one as rare and loved as the snow leopard. We are all heartbroken by the loss of Ranney, Everest, and Makalu and we are grieving together.”

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo remains open to the public and says they will continue to seriously follow COVID-19 protocols.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family heartbroken, seeking justice after man shot in Northside dies
Family shattered over loss of Northside shooting victim: ‘This city loved my son’
Desiree Pace, owner of Flowers by Des, was arrested for failure to appear, according to the...
No-show wedding florist accused of scamming Ohio brides arrested, jail records show
Hamilton City Schools' Jennifer Williams died this week after seven years as a science teacher...
Hamilton community mourning tragic death of middle-school teacher
Five-year-old Ana Burke is believed to be with Jonathan Stinnett, 36. She was last seen...
Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl from Ohio
Lawyer Eric Deters
‘The Bulldog’ for Kentucky? Suspended Tri-State lawyer announces governor run

Latest News

Five-year-old Ana Burke is believed to be with Jonathan Stinnett, 36. She was last seen...
Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl from Ohio
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Jury to get to weigh some lesser charges in Rittenhouse case
events
Events helping Cincinnati tourism business rebound
In this photo provided by Ben Pascal, five-year-old Naomi Pascal, holding her teddy bear, is...
Girl, teddy bear reunited a year after loss in Glacier park