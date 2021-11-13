Contests
5-year-old Ohio girl safe, Amber Alert canceled

The Amber Alert has been canceled.
The Amber Alert has been canceled.(Department of Justice)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An Amber Alert for a 5-year-old girl from Canton, Ohio, has been canceled.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, the Jackson Township Police Department said the alert was canceled, and the girl is safe.

She was found in Illinois, according to the Ohio Attorney General Office.

The suspect, Jonathan Stinnett, was arrested, according to police.

The Amber Alert was active for nearly eight hours.

