Cincinnati’s ‘dress rehearsal’ for hopeful World Cup selection

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday’s match between the United States Men’s National Team and the Mexico National Team is giving Cincinnati a preview of what the 2026 World Cup could look like in the Queen City.

“We look at this [World Cup Qualifier] as it’s absolutely a dress rehearsal for what the World Cup will look like,” said Cincinnati CVB Julie Calvert. “You know, World Cup is going to be on a much grander scale for sure. And it happens over 30 days versus over the course of one evening. But the amount of the preparation, just the mindset that that starts to put us in as to, you know, what needs to be done in order to make this successful.”

Cincinnati is one of 17 US cities vying to be a World Cup Host City. Ten host cities of the 17 will be chosen from the US with the remaining host cities from Mexico and Canada.

Cincinnati and Kansas City are the only two Midwest cities competing for the World Cup.

The projected economic impact is anywhere from $90 to $480 million for a World Cup host city, according to the organizing committee.

A World Cup bid for Cincinnati could bring approximately 40,000 jobs to the area, according to a study done by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a leading global management consulting firm.

While Friday’s World Cup Qualifier match is at TQL Stadium, Cincinnati’s 2026 bid centers around Paul Brown Stadium.

Cincinnati is expected to know in early 2022 whether it will win a bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.