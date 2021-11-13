Contests
First Snow (very light) on Sunday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday will be cloudy with highs in the low/mid 40s.

Sunday morning look for some light, wet snow with minor accumulations on grass and vegetation. More flurries are possible Sunday night. Road temperatures are too warm for accumulations that would disrupt traffic. Gusts will be in the 20s.

High temperatures over the weekend and on Monday will be in the 40s and lows each morning will drop to the middle 30s.

Weekend snow chance, chilly 40s