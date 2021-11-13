Girl’s customized walker taken when suspect steals truck in Delhi Township

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man’s truck was stolen early Friday in Delhi Township, but his daughter with cerebral palsy is impacted the most by the crime.

Mike Schulte’s daughter, Kaitlyn, is having to adjust without her specially designed walker.

The walker was inside Schulte’s truck that was stolen from their Kitty Lane home on Friday.

“It’s unfortunate for her,” Schulte said. “I know she’s struggling with a different new walker today.”

The walker was designed to fit Kaitlyn, a sophomore at Mount St. Joe, specifically.

The family says because of the theft, they have an extra financial burden just to get Kaitlyn to and from college every day.

“Now, she’s going to be taking the bus every day,” explained Schulte. “It’s not that much, but it’s money we just would rather not spend right now.”

Schulte says the process to get a new custom walker for his daughter could take weeks, if not longer.

The father is willing to forgive the suspect if they bring his daughter’s walker back.

“If you could just leave the walker somewhere and leave an anonymous call to let us know where it is, we’ll pick it up, no harm no foul,” said Schulte. “We would just really, really like the walker back.”

The stolen truck is a white Dodge Ram with a 3D Ram emblem coming out of the tailgate.

Anyone who sees the truck or knows who stole it, is asked to call the Delhi Police Department at 513-922-0060.

