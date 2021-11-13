Contests
Holiday Toy Train display returns to Behringer-Crawford Museum

By Alison Montoya
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The train display at the Behringer-Crawford Museum is returning to Covington this holiday season.

The hands-on train display over 30 guest operated displays and features over 250 feet of track. The museum also features Polar Express readings, Santa visits, a Charles Dickens display, holiday exhibits and more.

The display runs through January 9. Admission is free for BCM members and children under 3 years old. Tickets are $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+, and $5 for children ages 3-17.

