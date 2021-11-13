Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Light snow and rain on Sunday

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Olga Breese
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy and cold overnight with lows dropping into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Early morning light snow is possible in parts of the Tri-State with minor accumulations on grass and vegetation. As temperatures warm above freezing, snow will change over to all rain by about 10.a.m. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 40s. It will be cloudy and windy with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

More flurries are possible on Sunday night as temperatures fall into the upper 20s. Road temperatures remain warm for accumulations that would disrupt traffic. Clouds gradually clear into Monday morning.

Get set for a return to mostly sunny sky conditions on Monday but it will remain cold. Highs in the 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amber Alert has been canceled.
5-year-old Ohio girl safe, Amber Alert canceled
Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed near Kroger in Colerain Township.
Police identify pedestrian hit, killed in Colerain Township
Bryan Walters
Fairfield City Schools mourning unexpected death of teacher
Lawyer Eric Deters
‘The Bulldog’ for Kentucky? Suspended Tri-State lawyer announces governor run
Hamilton City Schools' Jennifer Williams died this week after seven years as a science teacher...
Hamilton community mourning tragic death of middle-school teacher

Latest News

First Snow (very light) on Sunday
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Cold Overnight, Flurry Chance, Wet Snow Sunday AM
Overnight Forecast Update
Overnight Forecast Update