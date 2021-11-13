Officer, driver taken to hospital after crash in Springfield Township

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An officer and a driver of another car were taken to the hospital after a crash happened in Springfield Township Friday night.

Police say that the officer involved was dispatched at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Springdale Road around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a disabled car when the officer’s car was hit from behind.

The officer and the driver were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.

It is unclear as to what caused the accident.

Officers are still investigating.

