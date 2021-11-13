Contests
Officer, driver taken to hospital after crash in Springfield Township

An officer and the driver of another car were taken to a hospital after a crash occurred in Springfield Township Friday night.
An officer and the driver of another car were taken to a hospital after a crash occurred in Springfield Township Friday night.(WPTA)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An officer and a driver of another car were taken to the hospital after a crash happened in Springfield Township Friday night.

Police say that the officer involved was dispatched at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Springdale Road around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a disabled car when the officer’s car was hit from behind.

The officer and the driver were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.

It is unclear as to what caused the accident.

Officers are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

