Single mom, 5 kids searching for new home after devastating Avondale fire

The Avondale home is a total loss, the single mother was told.
The Avondale home is a total loss, the single mother was told.
By Courtney King
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single mother and her five kids are without a home after a fire ripped through their Avondale house late Thursday.

Dominque Weathington says she just got out of the shower when she noticed her Harvey Avenue home was on fire.

As the flames shot up, she rushed to get her kids, who are between the ages of five and 14, to safety.

“Fire started spreading, there was no stopping,” Weathington recalled. “I basically went into fight or flight mode.”

While their home is destroyed, Weathington is just thankful everyone got out without a scratch.

Wrapped in blankets, the single mother of five watched on as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames in the night.

Weathington says she was told by firefighters it was an electrical fire. The house - a total loss, she says.

“Everything is just nothing. Nothing in there is nothing I can go back for,” said Weathington. “It was tragic. I mean I don’t want to cry, but it was just tragic.”

Until they can find a new home to call their own, Weathington and her five kids are staying with her mom.

A friend of Weathington’s created a GoFundMe to help the family of six.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

