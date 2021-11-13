SWAT situation in Columbia-Tusculum ends in arrest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police standoff ended with a Columbia-Tusculum man in custody Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the 4300 block of Eastern Avenue around 2:00 p.m. for reports of a man threatening neighbors with a shotgun.

According to Lieutenant Shannon Heine, police arrived on the scene and found 40-year-old Clifford Watson armed with the gun.

Watson retreated inside the residence and SWAT was called in to assist, Heine said.

The standoff lasted until around 6:00 p.m. when Watson was taken into custody.

