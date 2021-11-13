UC fights food insecurity to help students in need with fall food drive

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The University of Cincinnati is helping their students fight food insecurity with a Bearcat Fall Food Drive.

The Bearcat Pantry and Resource Center is providing the food drive which runs until Dec. 3.

Assistant Dean of Affairs, Division of Students Daniel Cummins says that food insecurity impacts people including college students.

“Everybody thinks that if you go to college that you’ve got the resources,” Assistant Dean of Affairs, Division of Students Daniel Cummins said. “The college university food bank association says that 30% of college students suffer from some form of food insecurity and 17% suffer from some form of housing insecurity.”

The food drive started in 2016 and since then, they have served over 1,000 students.

“We serve a lot of diverse students and everybody doesn’t eat what you think you might eat or I might eat. So, we’re very mindful of what we provide students based on personal choices, based on faith based choices, based on health choices. So we want to provide a variety for international and state statewide students,” Cummins said.

The food pantry started in French Hall located on Commons Way and moved to Stratford Heights

Cummins says that students were referred to his office and wanted support and the resources to have nutritional meals.

This year the food drive kicked off during Homecoming weekend.

Those interested can donate to the Bearcat support fund online, order from the Amazon wishlist, or drop their item at a donation bin on campus.

Some of the items in need are stuffing mix, canned protein, oatmeal, and more. For a full list click here.

