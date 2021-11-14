1 dead, 1 injured in Miami Township crash

VILLAGE OF NORTH BEND, Ohio (WXIX) -One person is dead, and another is seriously injured after a crash occurred in the Village of North Bend Saturday.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey says that the head-on crash occurred on U.S. 50 (Three Rivers Parkway) near the 300 block just before 6 p.m.

Rodney Herzner, 54, was driving a 2004 Nissan Titan westbound on U.S. 50 when the driver of a 2014 Ford Escape, Mary Hamant, 88, hit him.

Hamant was initially driving eastbound, McGuffey said. As she exited a right curve, she crossed the centerline of the road and went into the opposite lane of traffic. McGuffey says that she crashed head-on into Herzner’s car.

Both of them were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Herzner was pronounced dead at the hospital, McGuffey said.

McGuffey says that Hamant sustained serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton County Traffic Safety Unit at 513-825-1500.

