Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - An ambulance driver was arrested and faces charges after a Friday ambulance wreck killed a patient.

The single-vehicle wreck was reported Friday night, Fairburn Police Department reported on its Facebook page.

Kevin McCorvey of Marietta, Ga., was driving a nonemergency ambulance under the influence, investigators told WGCL. The ambulance ran off the road and overturned in a ditch, officials said.

Officials said patient Wilton Thomason Jr., 66, was riding in the back of the ambulance unrestrained and was pronounced dead on the scene, WGCL reported.

After failing a sobriety test at the scene, McCorvey was arrested and faces charges of driving under the influence, second-degree vehicular homicide, open container and failure to maintain a lane, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

He was being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

